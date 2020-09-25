× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Burke, 104, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Chippewa Manor nursing home.

Dorothy was born June 13, 1916, in Colfax, Wis., the daughter of the late Robert and Celia (Woodbury) Morrison, where her father was the principal of Colfax High School. Dorothy moved to Boyd with her parents in 1923 when her father became principal of Boyd High School. He died in 1926 and at that time she moved into the Boyd telephone office with her mother who became the switchboard operator for several years.

Dorothy married George Burke in Boyd in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They resided in Boyd the rest of their lived together. She worked at the Boyd telephone office, the Boyd post office, Taber’s Café and Mandel’s Grocery Store. She then began working at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls in the 1960’s where she remained until retiring in 1981. In 2012, Dorothy moved to the Chippewa Manor Residential Living Facility and in 2020, she moved to the Manor Nursing Home.

Dorothy was active in St. Joseph’s Church, enjoyed knitting, traveling with her husband, George, and in later years lived for the morning coffee get together with her women friends in downtown Boyd. After moving to the Chippewa Manor, she quickly became a regular at the daily “coffee corner” gatherings there.