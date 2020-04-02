BLOOMER — Dorothy Edna Conrad, 97, passed away at her home Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1922, in the town of Auburn, to John and Bertha (Oldenberg) Stilley. She married Leslie Conrad June 25, 1944, in Bloomer. Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years, at Falls Dairy in Sand Creek. She also worked as a bookkeeper for seven years at Falls Dairy in Colfax and for three years at Williams and Nacke Construction Company. She served as the secretary/treasurer of the Auburn Cemetery and was the town of Auburn clerk for 22 years. She was a member of the Bloomer Senior’s Citizens, the Old Sew and Sew Quilting Club, St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. Paul Lutheran Women, serving as treasurer for many years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, making hair-pin lace, playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.