Dorothy H. Liddell

A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Timothy Jones officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Masks are required and appreciated by the family.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Wissota Place Assisted Living for all the care they provided to Dorothy and for becoming her “second family” during the COVID pandemic. They also want to thank St. Croix Hospice for the help and support they provided to Dorothy and the family. We also would like to thank the members of Zion Lutheran Church for their many years of fellowship and support and Mobile Meals of Chippewa Falls.