Dorothy Louise “Dot” Lofthus, 90, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died peacefully at the Chippewa Manor on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Dorothy was born on May 6, 1931, in Bloomer, Wis., to Herbert and Margaret (Hanson) Libersky. She graduated from Bloomer High School, class of 1949. After high school, Dorothy worked as a waitress at Five and Dime store in Bloomer, where she met her future husband, Ansel “Andy” Lofthus.
Dorothy and Andy were married on May 31, 1952, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer, Wis. They resided for a short time in Eau Claire, Wis., before moving to the village of Lake Hallie, where they lived for more than 50 years and raised their two daughters, Debra and Susan.
Dorothy worked for the Chippewa Falls School District in the food service department until her retirement. Most of her career was spent as the head cook at Chi-Hi. She enjoyed serving all the students and faculty over the years and always wore the Chi-Hi Cardinal logo with pride as a proud supporter and member of the booster club. Dorothy was an active member of Central Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering and participating in church events throughout her life. Faith, family, fellowship and friends were her cornerstones, and her church, family and friends was immensely important to her.
Dorothy’s deepest joy came from her grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally with each one holding a special place in heart. She was also a loyal and avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sue (Brian) van Helden; four dearly loved grandchildren: Andrew Babbitt, Blaire Babbitt (Travis Martell), Christian (Karlye) van Helden, and Allison van Helden; brothers, Dean (Karen) Libersky and Ronald (Connie) Libersky; sister, Diann Huset; sister-in-law, Judy Dobbs; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy Lofthus; daughter, Debra “Debbie” Babbitt; brother, Theodore “Teddy” Libersky; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The visitation will be on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church or to The Chippewa Manor Senior Apartments (for the Coffee Shop).
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
