Dorothy Louise “Dot” Lofthus, 90, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died peacefully at the Chippewa Manor on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Dorothy was born on May 6, 1931, in Bloomer, Wis., to Herbert and Margaret (Hanson) Libersky. She graduated from Bloomer High School, class of 1949. After high school, Dorothy worked as a waitress at Five and Dime store in Bloomer, where she met her future husband, Ansel “Andy” Lofthus.

Dorothy and Andy were married on May 31, 1952, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer, Wis. They resided for a short time in Eau Claire, Wis., before moving to the village of Lake Hallie, where they lived for more than 50 years and raised their two daughters, Debra and Susan.

Dorothy worked for the Chippewa Falls School District in the food service department until her retirement. Most of her career was spent as the head cook at Chi-Hi. She enjoyed serving all the students and faculty over the years and always wore the Chi-Hi Cardinal logo with pride as a proud supporter and member of the booster club. Dorothy was an active member of Central Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering and participating in church events throughout her life. Faith, family, fellowship and friends were her cornerstones, and her church, family and friends was immensely important to her.