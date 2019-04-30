Dorothy M. Selzler

Dolores M. Selzler, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Clearwater Care Center under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice in Eau Claire.
Dolores was born Dec. 4, 1928, in Harvey, N.D., the daughter of Paul and Hattie (Schuelke) Rudnick.
On Oct. 22, 1947, Dolores married Albert Selzler in Anamoose, N.D. She worked at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled for 22 years. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Dolores is survived by two sons, Richard (Darlene) of Stanley and Robert of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Leo (Angie) and Gilbert Rudnick; one sister, Angeline Rudnick; sister-in-law, Theresa Rudnick; seven grandchildren, Rob (Jodi), Ron (Catherine), Randy (Michelle) and Rod (Kristi) Selzler, Heather (Bill) Barnickel, Nathan (Eve) Beranek and Abigail Selzler (fiancé, Casey Sabinash); and 13 great-grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, April 10, 2012; her parents; and three brothers, Lawrence, Wendelin and Matt Rudnick; and one sister, Cecelia Dosch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Cadott, town of Sigel.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Ghost Church in her memory.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.