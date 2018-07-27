LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Douglas B. Goodman, 75, of Lafayette died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Good Samaritan Hospital with loving family at his side.
Douglas Bernard Goodman was born in Stanley, to Bernard and Bernice (Jenneman) Goodman. He attended Gilman High School in Wisconsin, where his family had a dairy farm. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962, and completed tours in Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Spain, England. He retired from the Air Force in 1983 and was united in marriage to Margaret (Ward) July 31, 1970, in Rome, N.Y. He started working for Ball Aerospace in 1983, as an engineering lab manager, then as a division test manager. He worked for 7/11 Corporation, starting in 1995, as a store manager and assistant store manager. He taught part time at Metropolitan State University in Denver, for 10 years in electronics and management. He retired in January 2009. Douglas graduated from City Wide College in Chicago, with an associates in middle management, Colorado Technical University with a B.A. in electronic engineering technology, and the University of Northern Colorado, with an M.B.A. Douglas was a life member of VFW Post 1771 in Lafayette, where he served as commander from 1991-1992 and 2015-2016. He was also a quartermaster from 2016-2017.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Beverley (David) Sapp of Aurora, Colo., Michelle Brunswick (Jerry Henderson) of Colorado Springs, Colo; son, Steven Goodman of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Zachary, Jakob and Jeremy Zornes of Henderson, Colo, Autumn (Roy) Thomas of Aurora and Jason Longmore (Dani Strnad) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and David (Theresa) Sapp of Parker, Colo.; numerous great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Brian (Kathleen) Goodman and Dennis Goodman (Marge Waichulis) of Eau Claire and Stratford, Wis.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Douglas was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Victoria “Vicky” Claire Zornes; and his parents.
There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, with a visitation beginning around 9:30 a.m. Graveside services will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Darrell Howe Mortuary, Lafayette.