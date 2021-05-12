CHIPPEWA FALLS—Dr. Douglas Wayne Mason, 75, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Doug was born to Mial and Ruth (Johnson) Mason, on June 14, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Washburn High School in 1963. He attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree. Doug served with the US Army from 1968-1974 and the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1981-1998 and retired as a Colonel. He served in private practice as a small animal veterinarian for a number of years and later worked for the US Department of Agriculture from 1978-2005 as an inspector for meat processing plants.
Doug married Cheryl Adams in Cedar Rapids, IA, on August 15, 1970. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020.
Doug was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and had many hobbies and interests including fishing, pickleball, and square dancing. He served his community in many ways including volunteering at Meals on Wheels and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. His faith in the Lord was his bedrock.
Doug is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children: Tim (Amy) Mason, Chippewa Falls, Kevin (Emily) Mason, Chippewa Falls and Jenny Mason of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren: Tyler, Nick, Jake and Nate, Haley, Esubalew, Solomon, Gubgnit and Jade; siblings: Bruce (Peg) and Kent (Bonnie) of MN; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Mial and Ruth.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church, 11591 17th Ave., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Bruce Schmidt will be officiating. Following the service at church, Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. The interment will be at a later date in the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, the Mason family asks that donations are made to Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Chippewa Falls, or Hope Gospel Mission, Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.