CHIPPEWA FALLS—Dr. Douglas Wayne Mason, 75, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Doug was born to Mial and Ruth (Johnson) Mason, on June 14, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Washburn High School in 1963. He attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree. Doug served with the US Army from 1968-1974 and the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1981-1998 and retired as a Colonel. He served in private practice as a small animal veterinarian for a number of years and later worked for the US Department of Agriculture from 1978-2005 as an inspector for meat processing plants.

Doug married Cheryl Adams in Cedar Rapids, IA, on August 15, 1970. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020.

Doug was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and had many hobbies and interests including fishing, pickleball, and square dancing. He served his community in many ways including volunteering at Meals on Wheels and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. His faith in the Lord was his bedrock.