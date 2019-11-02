RACINE, Wis. — Duaine Louis Cheever, 83, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
He was born in Birchcreek, Wis., Aug. 29, 1936, the son of the late Francis and Ethel (nee: Hennikins) Cheever. He served in the U.S. Air Force. May 14, 1960. Duaine married Marilyn Rux. He worked in the parts department at Porcaro Ford, retiring in 2011.
Duaine enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, roller skating, football and baseball.
Surviving are his sons, James Louis (LeeAnn Morris) Cheever, and Thomas Allan Cheever; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, Elaine, Ellen and Eva. Survived by relatives and friends and dear friend, Lyn (Greg) Simon.
Duaine was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Sept. 30, 2017; infant son, Edward Allan Cheever; granddaughter, Tiffany; sisters, Gloria, Erma, and Eileen; and brothers, Donald, LeRoy, and Albert.
Visitation and funeral for Duaine will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Ave. (Hwy 20) Racine, with visitation 10 a.m. until service time at noon.
Duaine will be buried alongside his beloved wife, Marilyn.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com. Sturino Funeral Home,
3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479.