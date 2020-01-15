Duane Dachel, 65, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Duane was born to Peter and Marilyn (White) Dachel in Chippewa Falls, March 10, 1954. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1973.
He is survived by his parents, Peter and Marilyn Dachel of Chippewa Falls; daughters, Holly (Patrick) Bergerson, Heidi (Don) Dachel, Rhonda Nordby and Bridget Nordby, all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Grace and Noah Hornbuckle, Logan Allen, Austin, Alyssa and Aliya Galindo, Briana Ellis, Jacob and Andrew Suggs, and Arizona Bergerson; brothers, Don (Mary), Tom (Tammy), Terry (Kris) all of Chippewa Falls and Tim (Kim) of Sand Creek; dear friend, Fr. Tom Schultz; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; son, Christopher Dachel; daughter, Catrina Rose Dachel; two grandsons, Allen Ray Galindo and Mason Suggs.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Fr. Justin Kizewski will be officiating.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.