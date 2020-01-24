Duane “Duke” F. Introwitz, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell.
He was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, to Delores (Yeager) and Francis “Frenchy” Introwitz.
Duke served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. When he returned home from the military, he lived and worked in Rockford, Ill., where he retired as an electrical engineer from Gilman Engineering and Manufacturing. He returned to Chippewa Falls in 2005.
Duke married Marjorie Akey and together they had two daughters, Terri and Wendy. He later married Mary Tiller and together they had one son, Duane II.
He is survived by his three children, Terri Introwitz of Augusta, Wendy (Mike) Pareene of Minneapolis and Duane II (Christine) Introwitz of Rockton, Ill.; grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Katherine, David, Margaret and Elly; great-grandchildren, Armahni, Ashtyn, Lucy and Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Samuel. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Vamp.
A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Justin Kizewski, officiating. Military honors given by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council, will be held immediately following the service, outside of the church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.