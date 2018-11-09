JIM FALLS — Earl L. Schick, 90, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at his home while under the care his wife, Dawn and Heartland Hospice.
He was born Aug. 18, 1928, to Viola (LeCour) and Edward Schick.
Earl married Cora Cheever and together they had nine children. They later divorced.
He married Dawn (Korn) Maland in 1981. They resided in Jim Falls.
Earl was self-employed most of his life. He was in farming, logging and excavating. He was known as “Midnight Earl” because he like working at night, or “Squirrely Earl” because he was always doing something. He will be remembered for being a jokester and quick-witted. He enjoyed going to the casino and collecting John Deere toys.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn, of Jim Falls; two daughters, Bonnie Boelter of Chippewa Falls, Kate (Andy) Heying of Elk Mound; six sons, Carl (Alice) of Jim Falls, Ken (Maryna), Keith (Jackie), Randy (Carol), all of Chippewa Falls, Terry (Jen) of Midlothian, Texas, Donald of Cornell; stepchildren, Dan (Maxine) Maland of Jim Falls, Roxie Maland of Eau Claire, Rhonda (Al) Shrader of Chippewa Falls, Leonard (Vivian) Maland of Eau Claire, Eric (Charity) Maland of Augusta; 37 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Lucile Becker, Marion Carter, Bernice Lear, Marjorie Adams and Delores Rosseter; a daughter, Shirley Cheever; son-in-law, Clifton Cheever; grandsons, Mark and Gregory Schick and Tony Cheever; a great-great-grandson; and numerous brothers-in-law.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Terri Koca officiating. Interment will follow at Copp Cemetery, town of Anson.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
