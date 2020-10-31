Eddie Porter

Eddie L. Porter, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire after a short battle with cancer and with family by his side.

He was born Nov. 1, 1952, in Rockford, Ill., to Ruby (Rose) and Deward “Jack” Porter. The family moved to Holcombe, and Eddie graduated from Holcombe High School, class of 1970.

Eddie proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1975. He then went to Blackhawk Technical College and earned a machinists certificate.

In April 1988, he married Jean Amundson at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Eddie worked at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls as a CNA from 1981-1999. He then worked at UWEC campus from 1999-2008 when he retired.

Eddie enjoyed watching sports, practicing martial arts, fishing, talking politics, spending time with his grandchildren, taking road trips out east to visit family, and running. He ran many races, including two marathons and several half marathons! He will be dearly missed for his contagious laugh, quick wit, sense of humor and love for his family.