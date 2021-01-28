Edith 'Edie' Jeanette O’Connor

Word of Edith’s abilities traveled, so when Edith and Ralph relocated to Chippewa Falls, a French language professor at the nearby University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire (UWEC), Barbara Rolland, approached Edith about joining the faculty. Edith truly exemplified the term educator, thrilling in her ability to inspire others with the love of learning, not only molding future French language teachers, but enlarging the lives of many others.

Her service to the University did not stop with teaching the French language, phonetics and French history. Edith was instrumental in developing Folk Fair. Designed to raise public awareness of foreign cultures, it was an annual event that brought large crowds to campus. She also helped to establish the Salon Francais and served as its advisor for many years. She served as an instructor overseas many times through UWEC’s study abroad program. She and Barbara Rolland wrote a beginning French textbook that would go on to be widely respected and used throughout the country. Not stopping there, Edie and Barb went on to develop the English as a Second Language (now English as a Foreign Language) program. The Edith O’Connor Scholarship was created in Edith’s honor after her retirement in 1996.