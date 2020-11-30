Edna R. Bunn, 99, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.

Edna was born in Webster, S.D. Oct. 22, 1921, to John and Jeanette (McCarlson) Reckmo. She enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Edna was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed dancing, opera, and most other music. After retiring, Edna was extremely independent and loved traveling, living in Maui over the winter months, until the last couple years of her life.

As one of Cray Research's first employees, Edna worked in administrative positions for most of her adult life. Her first full-time job at 17, was a stenographer and fashion model for a wholesale furrier. She held various secretarial jobs over the next few years and was working as a secretary at the New Brighton Defense Plant in Minnesota, when she met her first husband, William Kuehl. They were married in 1942. When he returned from serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, they settled in California with their son, Tom, who had been born in Minneapolis in 1946.