Edward A. Malosh, 78, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

He was born June 3, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, to Arnold and Dorothy (Visser) Malosh. He attended grade school in Chippewa Falls, then his family moved to Eau Claire. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1961.

He continued his education at the Eau Claire Technical Institute (College), graduating with a degree in mechanical design.

Ed started his career at Applied Research & Development. Thereafter, his career path took him to positions at Johnson Plastics, Amoco Foam, and Cray Research/SGI.

He proudly served six years in the U.S. Army National Guard, from 1963 to 1969.

Ed had a mechanical mind that was perpetually problem-solving. Notepads with sketches and calculations could be found throughout the house up until his final days. His computers were filled CAD designs: furniture intended for his kids and intricate wooden toys for his grandchildren. His love of woodworking enabled him to bring these designs to life. He also enjoyed outside work, vegetable gardening with a penchant for growing the biggest tomatoes, and treks to “the woods” in his 1969 Ford pick-up truck.