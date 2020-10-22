Edward 'Bucky' L. Larson

He married Charlotte M. Randall, Oct. 27, 1956, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell. He worked at the Cornell Paper Mill, until it closed, he then went to work at the Northern Center, until he retired. Bucky was a jack of all trades and mastered them all. He was a great cook and baker, especially his date filled cookies and pie crusts. He was a great craftsman, making lots of decorations. He was always there to help his family and friends with anything they needed.