Edward E. Dettmer, 69, of Chippewa Falls passed away suddenly, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
He was born April 4, 1949, in Eau Claire, the son of Howard and Kathryn (Grindle) Dettmer. Attended and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1968. Edward served and retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. Edward was united in marriage to Geraldine J. Vieth Sept. 23, 1972, in Long Beach, Calif. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1983, were he has since resided. Ed was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and volunteered in the Food Pantry at the TCF Church of Stanley and the Chippewa Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Donna Dettmer; siblings, Anita (Ron) Kohlin and Robert (Michelle) Dettmer; three granddaughters, Danielle, Beth Ann and Brittany; many great-grandchildren; honorary daughter, Stephanie Hoover (Jason Triplett); honorary grandchildren, Cheyenne Hoover (Jayden Nelson), Marcus Hoover and Stephan Smith, who called Ed “Grandpa Machine Maker”; also survived by many other relatives and Grandpa's Little pet angel-Sweetie.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine; daughter, Elizabeth Horner; and baby Dettmer; and son-in-law, Raymond Colburn.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, with Pastor Michael Houle officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Edson Union Cemetery, town of Edson, following the services. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
