Edward 'Ed' A. Solin Sr.

To say Ed loved fishing was an understatement! He was well known in the area for his fishing expertise, and had many articles written about him in the local newspapers. He is also featured in a chapter called “Ed the Bluegill Guru” of the book “Frozen Assets,” written by Joe Knight. He also enjoyed many mule deer hunting trips to Wyoming, with friends, partridge hunting, pheasant hunting trips to Iowa, gardening and tending to his strawberry patch. He also managed and coached little league baseball in the town of LaFayette, for many years. Ed also enjoyed bowling, polka, the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, 50+ years of club, and talking with everyone, but most of all, he was very proud of his family. He was also lucky enough to go on the Freedom Honor Flight May 13, 2018.