Edward Frank Proue, 96, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 3, 1923, to Frank and Mary (Coverdale) Proue. He had one older sister, Muriel (Steele); one younger sister, Carole (Henley); and an identical twin brother, Richard. His mother died of cancer when he was four years old and Ed and his brother were sent to Sheltering Arms Orphanage until the age of eight. After his father remarried, he lived with his father and stepmother until the age of 16 when he was sent to work on his dad’s cousin’s farm in Bloomer. In 1945, Ed left the farm and was soon drafted into the army. He served in the army for seven years, with five of them spent in Japan. He received several awards including the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal with Japan Clasp, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. Following his time in the army, he served an additional five years in the National Guard.
Ed married Ardis (Prill) at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer June 27, 1953. He became a member of Central Lutheran Church in 1955. His deep Christian faith is evident by his lifelong service to and active involvement in his church community. He and his wife raised eight children, Deborah Braden of Chippewa Falls, Barbara (John) Sommerfeld of Rice Lake, Wis., Timothy (Mary A.) Proue of Chippewa Falls, Cynthia (Keith) Wergeland of Chippewa Falls, Cheryl (Roger) Dahl of Chippewa Falls, Randall (Elaine) Proue of Chippewa Falls, Thomas (Tammie) Proue of Menomonie, and Mary E. Proue (deceased); along with a granddaughter, Melissa Proue of Chippewa Falls. He has 19 grandchildren, Casey, Scott, Amanda, Jessica, Jackie, Beth, Josh, TJ, Jason, Afton, Krystal, Breanna, Nick, Dawn, Nathan, Tiffany, Andrew, Jacob, Adam; and 38 great-grandchildren with one more due in August.
Ed worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years and after he retired was a custodian for 21 years at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Ed was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years and 18 of these were spent serving as a scoutmaster. His three sons and seven of his grandsons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouting. Ed earned the Arrowhead Award, the Silver Beaver Award, the Wood Badge, the District Award of Merit, the Scouter’s Training Award, the Scoutmaster’s Key, and the Lamb Award. He was also an active member of Central Lutheran Church for 64 years where he was awarded the Faithful Discipleship Award. He was a member of the Chippewa Falls Optimist Club, the American Legion, and on the Housing Authority Board.
Ed loved spending time outdoors fishing, feeding the birds and squirrels, and relaxing with his coffee cup in his hand. He also enjoyed doing word searches, puzzles, and visiting with family and friends. He loved his birthday parties, which always had a theme and bingo was always played. He is truly a friend to all he meets. He always had a story and inspirational memory to share and will be missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother; father-in-law, Rudolph Prill; mother-in-law, Mildred Prill; sisters, brother, sister-in-law, Irene Foster; brother-in-law, Frederick Slayton; and daughter, Mary.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with a Military walk-through at 4:30 p.m.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations either to the Boy Scouts of America, Chippewa Valley Council or Central Lutheran Church in memory of Ed.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.