Edward J. Swatzina, 99, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Edward was born Jan. 24, 1919, in the town of Edson, the son of John and Anna (Wellner) Swatzina.
He was born and raised on the home farm in the town of Edson until his retirement. Then they moved to their home on Lake Wissota and enjoyed fishing, gardening and woodworking.
On Sept. 11, 1944, Edward married Florence Nazer at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Edward is survived by one son, David of Bloomer; three daughters, Verlene (Tom) Nimmo of Altoona, Jane (Earl Wadewitz) Sorenson and Jodean (Michael) Raven of Maple Grove, Minn.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ardis Nazer.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; his parents; one son, James (Linda) Swatzina; one daughter, Mary, in infancy; three sisters, Rose Dusick, Elizabeth Dzienkowski, and Henrietta Swatzina; and one niece, Carolyn Dusick.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from noon until the time of services at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Holy Ghost Church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.