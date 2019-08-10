CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Eileen A. Macedo, 91, passed away May 19, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Eileen chose to spend her last remaining days on this earth, at home in her apartment, at St. Paul’s Plaza, located in Chula Vista, surrounded by friends and family. Eileen was born Eileen A. Joyce April 30, 1928, the third of 13 children born to James and Helen (nee Hoehn) Joyce in the small farming community of Boyd.
Religion playing a big part of her life, Eileen decided at 18, to leave the family farm in Boyd and join her aunt, Mother Superior Clarice in Springfield, Ill., at the St. Francis Convent. Eileen or as she was known at the convent as Sr. Cornelius, liked to say that her initial experience at the convent was an adjustment, growing up in a home without electricity or running water, she almost blew herself up using a gas stove on her fist day. St. Francis Convent was a Hospital nursing convent allowing Sr. Cornelius to graduate from St. John’s School of Nursing, Springfield, Ill., class of 1953.
In 1955, Sr. Cornelius decided to leave the convent after nine years of service to her lord. As a devout Catholic, this decision would weigh heavily on her throughout the remainder of her life. In 1957, Eileen joined the Army Nursing Corps as a 1st Lieutenant. After basic training, Eileen was stationed to Madigan Army Hospital in Bremerton, Wash. Shortly after arriving, Eileen would meet the love of her life, SPC (Medic) Richard Macedo. Eileen was forced to leave the Nursing Corps after marriage, as Eileen was an officer, while Richard was an enlisted man. Eileen returned to the army briefly as she was called back to active duty during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Eileen and Richard were married in June of 1959, spending the next 52 years together, until Richard’s passing in 2011, due to exposure to Agent Orange.
Richard retired from the Army in 1972. During a trip through California, following Richard’s retirement, Eileen and Richard stopped in San Diego, to see a former army commander of Richard’s, where Eileen was offered employment as a medical adjuster with an insurance company the commander managed. With employment in hand, Eileen and Richard decided to make San Diego their home. Eileen would spend the next 44 years living in Banker’s Hill area, moving to St. Paul’s Plaza in Chula Vista in 2017.
Eileen loved traveling, whether it was throughout Europe, the Northwest and Hawaii, during Richard’s career in the U.S. Army, or their many cruises to such locations as Alaska and The Panama Canal. Eileen also loved attending the opera and supporting Father Joe’s. Eileen also loved to attend her school and family reunion’s in Wisconsin, the last in 2018, when she was 90.
Although Eileen and Richard were not blessed with children of her own, Eileen was Aunt Eileen, to 57 nieces and nephews, their children, as well as god-parent to numerous god children.
Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; her brothers, James, Robert, Terrance and Thomas Joyce; sisters, Virginia Nielsen and Patricia Faschingbauer. Survived by brothers, Richard and his wife, Alice, Dennis and his wife, Joanne, Jerome and his wife, Mary; sister’s Catherine Rada, Jeanette Kuechenmeister, Rita Dexter; and sisters-in-law, Patricia and Delores.
Eileen will return to her husband, Rick’s side, Aug. 16, 2019. A Mass is scheduled at The Mission San Diego de Alcala, 10818 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, Calif., 92108, with interment schedules for 11:30 a.m. at Fort Rosecrans’ National Cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego, Calif., 92106. An after funeral luncheon gathering is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at “Liberty Station.”
For those who had the privilege of meeting Eileen, the most common response I have heard is, “What a Sweet Lady.”
Rest in peace, we dearly miss you and will always be in our hearts! Till we meet again; with love from your sister’s, brothers, nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.