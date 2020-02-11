Eileen C. Reed, 85, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 15, 1934, at home in the town of Wheaton, to William and Ida (Zwiefelhofer) Swoboda. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1952.
Eileen worked for Dr. Frank B. Sazama and Dr. John J. Sazama, as a secretary until her marriage. She met Dayton C. Reed while attending high school. He asked her to the senior prom in March 1952. From that time, they dated and Dayton asked her to be his wife four years later. They were married July 24, 1956, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls.
Eileen and Dayton worked together on their dairy farm in the town of Wheaton, until their retirement in 1999. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were the love of her life.
She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Football.
She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo and volunteered for church and school functions.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Dayton; children, Susan Wyland of La Crosse, Jean (Clyde) Bowe of the town of Wheaton, Carol (Craig) Bowe of the town of Tilden, Daniel (Kathryn) Reed of Lake Elmo, Minn.; grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Goettl, Ashley (Tyler) Kisner, Bridget (Alex) White, Alesia (Eric) Vavra, Kathryn (Tom Pevan) Mullenberg, Alex (Rachel) Bowe, Myranda and Dawson Reed; great-grandchildren, Breanna Rasmus, Lincoln and Brody Kisner, Myles, Marcus and Margaret Goettl, Kendra, Nolan, Colton and Reece Vavra, Avery, Haven and Henley Bowe, Britynn and Lahni White, Owen Mullenberg-Pevan; and a great-grandchild due in March; sisters, Rosanna Richmond, LucyAnn LeCleir, Helen (James) Schemenauer, Ione Hebert; brother-in-law, Robert Carroll; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sibling in infancy; in-laws, Dayton D. and Agnes Reed; brothers, Arnold (Margaret) Swoboda, Bernard (Bernadette) Swoboda, George (Vernetta) Swoboda; sisters, Lillian (John) Butak, Florence (Gerald) King; brothers-in-law, Delbert Richmond, John LeCleir, Stephen Hebert and James Reed; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Carroll and Marcella “Sally” Reed; and son-in-law, Dan Wyland.
The Reed family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for their passionate care during Eileen’s final days. She was our ray of sunshine, be it a bright or gloomy day. She will be forever in our hearts. We all love you and will miss you Eileen, wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, with Msgr. Michael Gorman, celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and may go to St. Charles Borromeo, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.