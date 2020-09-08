BLOOMER — Eileen E. Rihn, 91, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls. She was born June 28, 1929, in Chippewa County, to Oscar and Anna (Siverling) Weiner. She married Louis G. Rihn June 5, 1948. She and Louis owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Bloomer for over 10 years. She enjoyed lake living, fishing and playing cards with family and friends. Eileen was always there for her family. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Sunday daily Mass was an important part of her life and she looked forward to going for breakfast at Main Street Café, with her lady friends. She will always be remembered for her love of cooking and baking.