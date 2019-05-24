SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eileen Rose (LaFaive) Bowe, 74, a resident of Scottsdale for five years, previously of southern California for 38 years, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease Friday, May 17, 2019. She was a strong Christian wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Eileen was born to the late Vincent and Clara LaFaive in Chippewa Falls, which she always considered home. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School (Chi-Hi). In 1964, she married her love, Linus, who preceded her in death by 10 years and eight days. Together they raised four devoted children. From Wisconsin, they moved to Hillsboro, Mo., and then to southern California. Eileen relocated to Scottsdale, after Linus passed.
Eileen will be remembered for her attention to cleanliness, her ability to make conversation with everyone, and her sincerity in being completely interested and encouraging to others. The family will miss her very special “Grandma B” biscuits and the grandkids will miss baking cookies with her. She was a prayer warrior who changed many lives; she put her complete trust and hope in Jesus Christ.
Left behind to cherish Eileen's memory, are her loving children, daughter, Jolene Maiden (Jeff) of Scottsdale, son, Shayne (Angela) of Castle Rock, Colo., son, Darin (Karen) of Tehachapi, Calif., son, Wade (Denise) of Colorado Springs; her nine grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle, Seth, Breelyn, Luke, Jake, Noah, Elissa, Elayna. Also surviving are her siblings, Lenny LaFaive, Mary Ann Flodeen and Sharman Balsiger. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger LaFaive; and sister, Cindy Steinmetz.
Services to be held at 11 a.m. June 1, 2019, at Vineyard Gilbert Church, 601 S. Cooper Road, Gilbert, Ariz., 85233.