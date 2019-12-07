Eleanore Stuttgen

Eleanore Martha (Gruba) Stuttgen, 96, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Eleanore Martha (Gruba) Stuttgen was born May 11, 1923, in Delano, Minn., to John F. and Martha (Czanstkowski) Gruba. When she was an infant the family moved to Thorp, where they settled on a farm. She attended school at St. Bernard’s until 1937, when the family moved to the township of West Worden near Stanley where they had purchased a larger farm. She attended Stanley High School and graduated in 1942. She married Frank Stuttgen Aug. 5, 1947, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Stanley. After their marriage, they settled in Eau Clair, where her husband was employed. In 1953 the family moved to Chippewa Falls, where they remained the rest of their lives.
Eleanore was a dressmaker, tailor and designer of costumes, enjoyed making Liturgical stoles and vestments for Holy Ghost Parish. In later years she began braiding and hooking rugs – a hobby which she took great pride in creating many of her own designs. She enjoyed having a large flower garden which grew much attention from cars driving by. She loved to share many of the plants with her friends and neighbors.
She was involved with volunteering in the community, devoting many years of helping to restore our McDonell Memorial High School into the Heyde Center for the Arts. She was a member of Holy Ghost Parish, the P.C.C.W. Ladies Society, Holy Ghost Choir, a Sacristan, also volunteering at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home every week.
She believed in a very active life, walking many miles during her lifetime. At the age of 50, she acquired her first bicycle so Frank and she could ride the country roads together. Eventually she developed quite an addiction to biking well into her 80’s. She also enjoyed cross country skiing.
Her husband, Frank passed away Jan. 24, 1985. She is survived by three children, Glenn (Mary) of Greenwood, Ark., Paulette Stuttgen of Dallas, Texas, and Mark (Joanne) Stuttgen of Chippewa Falls; three grandchildren, Glenn R. Stuttgen, Michelle Stuttgen and Peter Stuttgen; two great-grandchildren, Ariel Wilkerson and Calvin Stuttgen. Preceding her in death were her parents; six brothers, Aloysius, Father Bernard, John, Louis, Clement and Anthony Gruba; and six sisters, Helen in infancy, Cecilia, Sr. Ursula, Sr. Hyacinth, Sr. Bernard and Agnes; also her granddaughter, Susan Wilkerson; and daughter-in-law, Consuelo (Glenn) Stuttgen.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. and from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Ladies of Holy Ghost will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 4:15 p.m. both Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanore’s name can be made out to the Heyde Center for the Arts or Holy Ghost Parish.
Eleanore’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Our House Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their attentive passionate care.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.