Elizabeth “Betty” L. Solin, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Betty was born May 29, 1932, in Westfield, Wis., the daughter of Adolf and Gladys (Swanano) Schwanke. She graduated from Westfield High School, class of 1951.

On Jan. 3, 1953, Betty married Edward A. Solin, in Antigo. They resided in Madison, Wis., from 1953-56, and Eau Claire from 1956-61. Betty worked as a waitress and helped at area resorts until her children were born. They settled at their current home in LaFayette, in 1961, where Betty made their home and raised their children.

Raising children meant Betty was in the kitchen a lot … she enjoyed cooking and baking and will be remembered for her delicious potato dough and kolaches.