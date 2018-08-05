BLOOMER — Elizabeth K. Ricksford, 95, passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at MCHS Chippewa Valley Hospital in Bloomer.
She was born March 21, 1923, in Stanley, to John and Clara (Baumgarten) Miller. She married Edwin Ricksford July 21, 1945, in Thorp. Elizabeth worked on the farm for 25 years, cooked at Two-Acres supper club for 10 years and volunteered at The Bloomer Hospital and Maple Wood Nursing Home. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, John (Linda) Ricksford of Eau Claire; daughters, Carolyn (Scott) Violet of Chippewa Falls and Pamela Franz of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Nina (Richard) Heiting of Appleton, Wis., and Ina Peterson of Chippewa Falls; brothers, Norbert (Jeanette) Miller of Milwaukee and William (Nancy) Miller of Little Chute, Wis.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Miller; husband, Edwin; brother, Orville; and sister, Irene.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bloomer. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Burial of the cremains will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Stanley.
