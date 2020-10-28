Elizabeth “Liz” G. Kleinvachter, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Argyle, Minn., to Georgianne (Hebert) and Albert Deschene. She was raised in the Argyle area and graduated from Argyle High School in 1947.

Elizabeth married Richard Kleinvachter, Nov. 20, 1950, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Argyle. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where they owned and operated the Naborhood Bakery on Bridge street from 1963, until their retirement in 1994.

Liz enjoyed playing cards and other games. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.