Elizabeth Mae Shafer (Pilgrim), 87, of Chippewa Falls peacefully made her journey to Heaven from the Cornell Care Center, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Betty was born April 23, 1932, to John and Josephine (Krippendorf) Kavadas, in Freeport, Ill.
Betty was first and foremost a mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She will be truly missed but her love, wisdom and kindness will live on in all of our hearts
A celebration of life will be held in May.
The family requests memorials be directed to the Cornell Care Center.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.