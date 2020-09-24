× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ellen Hodowanic, 91, of Boyd passed away Tuesday, Sept,. 22, 2020, at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire. She was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Huron to the late Samual and Anna Hudak. She graduated from Stanley High School. Ellen married Alex Hodowanic Sept. 20, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wis. The couple lived in Ely, Minn. For one year and then moved to the Gilman area for a time. They eventually moved to the town of Edson where they farmed for many years.

Ellen enjoyed fishing, playing cards and needlework.

She is survived by her four daughters, Joyce Korenuk of Gilman, Catherine (Steven) Hopke and Keryl Hodowanic both of Madison, and Jean (Rodney) Anders of Chippewa Falls; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Harry, Peter and Boris.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley, with Father Herman Klarr officiating. Burial will follow at Edson Union Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from one hour prior until the time of the service. The family asks that all in attendance please follow social distancing and wear a mask at all times.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s hospice and Care Partners for wonderful care they both provided.