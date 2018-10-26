Elmer James Roshell, 80, of Chippewa Falls died at home peacefully, surrounded by his family Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
He was born April 4, 1938, in the town of Arthur, Chippewa County, to Margaret (Lancor) and Frederick Roshell. He grew up in the country where he enjoyed farm life, especially the animals.
Following high school, Elmer enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and proudly served for eight years.
On Aug. 25, 1962, Elmer married Darlene Randall at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell. They resided in Chippewa Falls and Elmer drove semi for Zutter’s Elevator, in Chippewa Falls and then worked at Clover Leaf Farm Supply in Cadott. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Elmer loved to fish, camp and take trips with his grandchildren. His family will forever remember him walking through the woods at the campground carrying his electric chainsaw to cut his own firewood. This was usually not allowed and Darlene and the kids found themselves trying to cover his clippings. He loved to reminisce about his old trucking and farming days. He also enjoyed flower gardening and made sure his family promised to take care of his gardens. Elmer had a great sense of humor and was usually joking around and up until his final days, was still teasing the nurses and the aides that came to help with his care.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene of Chippewa Falls; five children, David (Kathy Johnson) Roshell of Eau Claire, Richard “Rick” Roshell, Mark (Kari) Roshell, Debra (Al) Goulet, all of Chippewa Falls, Lynn (Rick) Liedl of Elk Mound; a sister, Eleanor Wohlbier of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, Logan (Kelly) Roshell, Lucas (Samantha Knutson) Roshell, Lacey (Zach) Ashwell, Dani (Jason) Ramseier and Nicole (Aaron Erickson) Goulet, Alexis (Jake Roth) Roshell and Riley Roshell; great-grandchildren, Blake and Owen Ramseier, Brody and Brock Ashwell, Logan and Matthew Knutson; sisters-in-law, Charlotte (Edward “Bucky”) Larson of Cornell, Corrine Randall of Cornell; also nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Allen and Albert Roshell; a brother-in-law, Walter “Wally” Wohlbier; and two nephews, Jon and Walter III Wohlbier.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
