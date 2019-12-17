Elsie M. Roggenbuck-Kranig, 91, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Colfax, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Chippewa Manor Retirement in Chippewa Falls.
Elsie was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Stevens City, Va., the daughter of Elwood and Edna V. (Picotte) Emmos. She worked for many years at the Colfax Area Nursing Home.
On Nov. 26, 1988, Elsie married Roger Kranig at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Bridget’s Church.
Elsie is survived by her loving husband, Roger; two sons, Randy and Roy; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Roggenbuck; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Ralph Roggenbuck.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial Mass will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Bridget’s Church in the town of Seymour. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Seymour at a later date.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, until the time of services at noon at St. Bridget’s Church in Seymour.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.