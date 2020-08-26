Emery Moldrem, 61, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Emery is preceded in death by his father, Norman Moldrem; and survived by his mother, Catherine Moldrem; siblings, Karen (Russell) Hazard, Lois Moldrem, Russell (Chris) Moldrem, Linda (George) Arndt, and Donna (Dave) Moldrem; three nieces, one great-niece, and one great-nephew. There will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, Minn., with visitation starting at noon until the time of service. Interment St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Kok Funeral Home www.kokfuneral.com.