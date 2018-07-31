HOLCOMBE —Emma M. Puljas, 82, of Holcombe passed away at Care Partners-Memory Care in Altoona, Wis., Sunday, July 29, 2018.
Emma was born on the family farm March 20, 1936, the daughter of Guy and Edith (Pike) Rea in Holcombe.
Emma graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1954. She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, before becoming a full time mother and homemaker.
Emma married Phillip Puljas Nov. 12, 1955. They celebrated 59 years of marriage, together they loved and raised four children, Tom, Gary, Johnny and Judy. They started their family in Chicago and moved in 1969, to Holcombe, to take over the family farm.
Emma had a strong faith which saw her through many challenges in life. She loved her family and the farm, always making them her top priority. Emma enjoyed being a homemaker and her children loved her cooking! Emma enjoyed playing cards and board games. She had a love for flowers and took pride in her gardens. Emma lived a humble life and always made time for her family and friends.
Emma is survived by her children, son, Tom Puljas of Menomonie, son, Gary Puljas (Teri Johnson) of Altoona; daughter, Judy Puljas of Menomonie; grandsons, Lucas (Tracy) Puljas of Onalaska, Wis., and Jerad Puljas of Eau Claire; great-granddaughter, Taryn Puljas; sister, Sr. Mary Cord’e Rea of Milwaukee; special niece, Barb Witt; extended family, Cassie, Jourdan, Zayne, Maraina and Serenity Johnson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; son, Johnny; her parents; and siblings, Audrey, Dolly, Velma, John and Theodore.
A Christian services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with Pastor Daniel Kohn of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona, officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services Thursday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery following the services, with a luncheon at the Cornell Legion Hall following the Interment.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Oakwood Hills Apartments, Recover Care, Interim Hospice, Care Partner-Memory Care for all the care provided to Emma over the past few years.
Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.