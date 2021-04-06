Esther Julia Kurth, 94, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Saturday, April 3, 2021, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Esther was born April 4, 1927, in Jim Falls, the daughter of Anton and Mary (Prosecky) Tichy. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1945.

On July 7, 1946, Esther married Duane W. Kurth at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.

Esther worked as a CNA for St. Joseph’s Hospital and 25 years at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled.

Esther loved her flowers inside and outside, embroidering, crocheting, blankets, and dollies, along with the art of handmade baby quilts for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sitting in front of a bonfire with a glass of wine.

Esther raised five children. She is survived by David (Jean) Kurth, Jean (David) Anderson, Pat (Joe) Thorn, and Debbie Murphy; one sister, Bess Lauer; 36 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; one daughter, Kathy Mohr; her parents; sister, Agnes Popple; a brother, Emil Tichy; and grandson, Steven Kurth.