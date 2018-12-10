BLOOMER — Esther Miriam (née Olson) Reetz, 93, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center where she resided the past two years.
Funeral services will be held in St. Paul Catholic Church in Bloomer at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Deacon Dick Kostner, officiant. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Olson Funeral Home of Bloomer is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.