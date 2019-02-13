Ethan Rubenzer

A life so beautifully lived will be beautifully celebrated.
Ethan Frank Rubenzer, 11, son of Trevor and Patti Gordon Rubenzer, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
Ethan was born on a very cold day (-22°), Feb. 15, 2007, in West Allis, Wis. He enjoyed Boy Scouts, fishing, camping, playing video games, Dungeons and Dragons, and sharing his gift of kindness with the world.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Grace; maternal grandmother, Louise Gordon of Libertyville, Ill.; paternal grandparents, Patrick and Karla Rubenzer of Chippewa Falls; his uncle, Peter Gordon of Lake Forest, Ill.; two cousins, Logen and Quinn Gordon of Wadsworth, Ill.; his Godparents, Greg and Amy Stilling of Libertyville; special friends, Molly and Jake Stilling, the Kallieris family of Libertyville, Christine and Emily Poplawski; and most of all, his best friends, Will Poplawski and Michaela Bryans.
Ethan was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Gordon.
The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Joy Lutheran Church in Moore, S.C. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joy Lutheran Church, 3980 Moore-Duncan Highway, Moore, S.C. 29369 for the Carpenter’s Table Food Pantry, where Ethan loved to volunteer.
Additionally, Ethan has always wanted to be an organ donor like his grandma, Karla, and now his spirit and personality will live on in the recipients of his gifts.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory, Roebuck, S.C. is serving the family.