Eugene Earl Engel

Eugene was born on March 22, 1933, a son of Raymond and Evelyn (Peterson) Engel. Eugene, or Gene to most, grew up on a dairy farm with his four brothers in the town of Wheaton. He attended Sunnyside School and graduated in 1951 from Chippewa Falls Senior High School. He learned early what hard work entailed. At the age of 8, he was often found riding along in the milk truck with his close buddy and mentor, Bob Goulet, who taught him all about milk hauling. His passion was in the milk route business from the start and claimed he was in it for 65 years. At the age of 18, he bought his first canned milk route, only to sell it a year later to enlist in the US Army as a paratrooper. On New Year’s Eve in 1953, while home on leave, he married his sweetheart, Beverly Hagestad, whom he’d met earlier on a blind date. They were married for nearly 50 years before Bev’s passing in 2003. Together they raised 5 children. After serving, Gene bought another milk route and later switched from canned to bulk trucks hauling to Falls Dairy, and later to AMPI in Jim Falls. Gene was known to work 7 days a week, several years at a time, without a day off. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, taking day trips, visiting his children, and even square dancing with Bev for a period of time. He had to ease into retirement, but when he did, Gene enjoyed traveling south with Bev and wintering in Arizona with family and friends for several years.