Eugene LeTendre

Eugene “Gene” M. LeTendre, 79, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 6:55 a.m. at the Essentia Health Center in Virginia, Minn.

Gene was born and raised in Chippewa County, graduating from Cadott High School. He owned and operated his dairy farm for many years before retiring to enjoy full time hunting and fishing.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 36 years.

Gene is remembered by his children, Cheryl (Jeff) Turner of Kenosha Wis., Denise LeTendre of Cornell, Jean (Joe) Alger of Thorp, Jim (Chris) LeTendre of Holcombe, Toni (Tony) Sieg of Maryland, and Rich (Julie) LeTendre of Elk Mound, Wis. Gene is also remembered by his stepchildren, Cathy (Richard) Boneska, Kip (Catherine) Krueger, and Kim (Leah) Krueger. Gene has many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gene was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Luella LeTendre; his brother, Roy LeTendre; sister, Nancy Helstad LeTendre; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann LeTendre; and great-granddaughter, Aubree Jean LeTendre.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Faith Baptist Church in Cornell, with the Rev. Mark Williams officiating.

Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, town of Arthur.