Eugene Robert Krhin

Born in Chisholm, Minn. Feb. 19, 1922, to Peter and Frances (Perko) Krhin, he was very active in numerous educational, musical, and athletic activities, culminating with a football offer from the University of Oregon following his graduation from Chisholm High School. One of Gene’s memorable high school athletic highlights was participating in the Minnesota state basketball championship game during a time where both large and small schools competed without divisions. Not finding Oregon a comfortable fit, he was contacted by his uncle who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, to look at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, which housed the Tamburitzans, the world’s longest-running Eastern European themed musical and dance group. Gene was offered a position with the Tamburitzans and participated in several national tours across the U.S. Gene’s singing ability led to him recording the famous “Kukavica—The Cuckoo Bird” with the Duquesne orchestra and he continued to sing this piece for many years when the Tamburitzans would make an annual scheduled tour stop in Chippewa Falls. It was during his time with the Tamburitzans when he met, and later married, Kathryn Japjec (Krhin). Gene’s timeline to college graduation was interrupted by the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and in recent (2020) lengthy conversations, he vividly recalled his U.S. Army training, promotion, and participation in the latter days of World War II in Germany against the Nazi resistance.