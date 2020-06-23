Eugene Tambornino

Eugene “Geno” P, Tambornino, 77, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully with family by his side after a courageous battle of lung cancer at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Geno was born Sept. 14, 1942, in Edgar, Wis., to Henry and Clara (Klawinski) Tambornino. He graduated from Edgar High School. Geno entered the U.S. Army in 1963, graduated from the Medical Education and Training Center at Fort Sam Houston Texas then stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in July of 1965.
Geno completed the Bricklayer Apprenticeship through the Wausau Northcentral Technical College and worked for Kluz & Elmer. Later, he moved to Chippewa Falls, started a masonry business and married Tamara Robinson Dec. 10, 1977. He retired from Market & Johnson in 2004 after a life-long career as a bricklayer.
Among many hobbies, Geno especially enjoyed playing guitar, concertina, singing and writing music. He was the life of the party making many friends everywhere he went and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved being outdoors, hunting and camping with family and friends. In his leisure, he enjoyed gardening and canning with his family.
Geno is survived by his wife, Tammy; children, Rose (Jim Voigt) Tambornino, Tony Tambornino, and Tara Tambornino; grandchildren, Lily Fleming, Priya and Miraya Prasad, and Lauren, Lindsey and Oran Voigt; siblings, Henry (Donna) Tambornino and Hoss (Rosemary) Tambornino.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad; and his sister, Joan Wellhoner.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the chapel. Fr. Ethan Hokamp will be officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Prairie View Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.