Evelyn “Evie” R.B. Steele, 82, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence.

Evelyn was born June 8, 1938, in Big Falls, Wis., the daughter of Roman and Viola (Nunden) Yoost.

During her lifetime, Evie was married to Joseph Bauer, Fred Gehl and then George Steele.

Evelyn worked at Gordy’s IGA in the deli department for many years. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Evelyn is survived by five sons, Harry (Patsy) Bauer of Chippewa Falls, Jeff (Pam) Bauer of Eau Claire, John (Ann Knox) Bauer of Medford, Roger (Masi) Bauer of Las Vegas, Nev., and Robert (significant other, Pam) Bauer of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Carol Jean Bauer of Chippewa Falls and Sally (Michael) Likar of Salem, Conn.; stepdaughter, Sandra Bauer of Great Falls, Mont.; stepdaughters-in-law, Patricia of Black Eagle, Mont., and Eldoris Bauer of Menomonie; her twin brother, Emmrow Yoost of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Arline Hutchinson and Carol Trott, both of Chippewa Falls, and Ellen Hughes of Eau Claire; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her three husbands; two stepsons, Richard and Thomas Bauer; her parents; and three brothers-in-law, Pat Hutchinson, Byron Trott and Jim Hughes, Sr.