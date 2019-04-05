BOYD — Evelyn O. Geist, 96, a long time of resident of Boyd passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by family and under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Evelyn was born Sept. 12, 1922, to Ralph and Alice (Dangerfield) Boisvert. She attended elementary school at Pleasant Ridge and graduated from Holcombe High School in 1940. During her high school years she worked for the Walter’s family caring for the children and helping with household duties. In the summer of 1941 she worked at National Presto Industries. She said she met Theodore (Ted) “over a milk can,” as both families hauled the milk to the same corner to meet the milk carrier. On Jan. 26, 1943, they were married at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell and celebrated more than 64 years together prior to Ted’s death in January 2008.
The couple resided on a dairy farm in the town of Estella in rural Cornell until 1961 when they moved to the Geist family farm North of Boyd. Each farm had a large vegetable garden and Evelyn enjoyed cooking, canning, and baking for her family. In December 1978 they moved to their home in Boyd, later they worked together part time at Lotz Company.
Evelyn was active in the St. Elizabeth’s Society at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed her “coffee time” with the ladies at various locations. Ted and Evelyn regularly hosted friends for their card club.
Evelyn is survived by daughters, Jean Rygiel, Cadott, Geraldine Kovacs, Waukesha, Wis., Janet (Sam) Pastorello, Las Vegas, Nev., Phyllis (Gene) Ludvigsen, Sheldon, Wis.; sons, Neal (Lori) Geist and Darrel (Loreen) Geist, Boyd; and daughter-in-law, Linda Geist, Boyd. She has 26 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to her parents; and her husband; Evelyn is preceded in death by two sons, Ronald and Richard “Dick”; two grandsons, Travis and Richie Geist; a granddaughter, Debra Rygiel; and a daughter-in-law, Jeanne Geist; siblings, Orville Boisvert, Edna Kandler, Nana Medved, Ralph (Merlin) Boisvert and Harry Boisvert.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Boyd with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary and again from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home until time of departure to church.
The family sincerely thanks the staff at Our House and St. Croix Hospice for the special care provided for her. In lieu of flowers; memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.