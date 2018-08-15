EAU CLAIRE — Evelyn M. Jacobson, 87, of Eau Claire, formerly of the town of Sigel, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire,while under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
She was born Dec. 10, 1930, one of 10 children to Melvina (Larson) and Fred Semple.
On March 23, 1957, Evelyn married Ervin Carl Jacobson at the Immanuel Baptist Parsonage in Menomonie. They resided in the town of Sigel, where they farmed. Ervin preceded her in death April 16, 1996.
She was a devoted member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic and moral character. In her leisure Evelyn enjoyed hand embroidery and made beautiful crafts.
She is survived by two sisters, Carol Starr of Menomonie, Lila (Duane) Welch of Elmwood; three brothers, Robert (Mildred) of Warner Robins, Ga, Leslie (Dorothy) of Ironwood, Mich., and David (Rayne) of Rice Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Michael and Virgil; and two sisters, Sara and Mary.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. David Irgens of Saving Grace Lutheran Church, officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may go to Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Evelyn’s family would like to thank Saving Grace Church for being Evelyn’s second family. Her family would also like to express their gratitude to the staff at Dove West for their exceptional care and kindness shown to Evelyn during her stay there.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.