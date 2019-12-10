Everett Willis Worthington, 88, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at his home Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Everett was born Feb. 11, 1931, in Vernon County, Wis., to Alvin and Zola (Malosh) Worthington. He was raised on a farm in Vernon County until his call to duty. He served with the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge. After, he went to Rockford, Ill., seeking employment where he started his career at Sun Strand, where it took him for the next 30 years, until his retirement.
He had two daughters and two sons. On Oct. 26, 1979, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Steinmetz, and with his marriage, he gained two grown daughters, Janie and Mary Jo. Everett was an avid gardener with many beautiful flowers that he enjoyed and love to attend. He was a diehard fisherman. Along with Dorothy, he enjoyed being at the cabin along with family and grandkids, in which we will dearly miss. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends at Falls Bowl and Birch Point.
Everett is survived by his children, Candy (Steve) Swope, Sheila Worthington, Jon Worthington, Janie (Mitch) Hamman, and Mary Jo (Mike) Wruck; sister, Ester Pederson; brothers, Carl Worthington and Lyle (Corrine) Worthington. He is also survived by many grandchildren and
great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
You have free articles remaining.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy in 2014; son, Jerry Worthington; brothers, Vernon “Knobby”, Bernard “Frosty”, Alvin Worthington; sisters, Leota Davis, Leila (Russel) Haller, Vesta (Marlow) Klatt, and Sheryl (Ron) Dixson.
The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Pastor Greg Sima will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.