Father William Joseph Jablonske, 85, and a priest for 59 years, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

William J. Jablonske was born Dec. 19, 1934, the son of Edward W. and Olivia M. (nee Sywulka) Jablonske. He went to St. Stanislaus Elementary School in Stevens Point, Wis., and Mary D. Bradford Junior High School, which was also known as Central State Lab School. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point and studied two years at UW-Stevens Point, before becoming a seminarian and beginning his priestly education and formation at St. John’s Seminary in Collegeville, Minn., where he completed his college and theology studies and priestly formation. Bishop John Patrick Treacy ordained him a priest in Holy Cross Seminary Chapel in La Crosse, May 20, 1961.

Father Jablonske began his priestly ministry with assignments as an assistant at the following parishes: St. John the Baptist in Marshfield, Wis., while teaching part-time at Columbus High School, St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary’s) Parish in Richland Center, Wis., St. John the Baptist Parish in La Crosse, while teaching full-time at Aquinas High School, St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and an instructor at Assumption High School, St. Stanislaus Parish in Stevens Point and the assistant director of Newman Center.