Felice Irene Melville

PHILLIPS, Wis. — Felice “Fifi” Irene Melville, 86, of Phillips died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing home, Phillips. Fifi was born Feb. 23, 1934, in South Milwaukee, Wis., to John and Teresa Kufnowski. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, Wis. in 1952. Fifi married Glen Melville June 18, 1955, in South Milwaukee. Fifi was employed in Milwaukee at McGraw Edison from 1953 to 1973, then worked at Henkel’s from 1975 to 1983, before moving to Phillips after retirement.

Fifi was a very social lady. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, shaking dice, and drinking beer. She loved to watch old Western movies, the Hallmark Channel, Tom Selleck, and Brett Favre. Any offer that came along to go out for a meal, or to socialize over a beer, she was ready. She had an awesome network of friends that could always be counted on for a good time or a helpful hand. She enjoyed her time living on Solberg Lake, her Birthday Club ladies, and was always so appreciative when anyone did something for her.