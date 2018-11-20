Fern L. Eder, 93, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Fern was born July 15, 1925, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Reinhardt and Sylvia (Beaudion) Schultz. She worked as a housekeeper for Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire for 35 years.
On June 24, 1947, Fern married Thomas Eder in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elk Mound and Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Fern is survived by two sons, Michael (Linda) and Pat Eder, both of Elk Mound; four daughters, Janet Sorenson of Chetek, Marcella (Steve) Bowe of Chippewa Falls, Sue (Darrell) Hendrickson of Fall City and Carol Cramer of Menomonie; three brothers, Edward Schultz, Donald “Tick” Schultz and Leo “Babe” (Cindy) Schultz, all of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Ruth “Bun” (Bill) Beaudette of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, Lynn Yeager, James (Jennifer) Boehm, Jason (Renee) Boehm, Michelle (Michael) Nowak and Emily Eder; and four great-grandchildren, Jade and Rebecca Yeager, Mitchell and McKayla Nowak.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, Sept. 12, 2006; one daughter, Joan Eder; one son-in-law, John Sorenson; her parents; two brothers, John “Jet” Schultz and Richard “Pound” Schultz; and two sisters, Bernice Martin and Lillian “Punk” Johnholtz.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in the town of Cooks Valley.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Fern’s family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at the Chippewa Manor for the generous care given to her.