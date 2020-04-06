× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florence A. Rubenzer, 93, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System—Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.

Florence was born Aug. 4, 1926, in Bloomer, the daughter of Oliver and Anna (Kapp) Hebert.

On April 17, 1945, Florence married Robert Rubenzer at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church.

Florence is survived by four daughters, Judy (Carl Jr.) Nicolai of Eau Claire, Jane (Arnold) Schindler and Mary Jo (Charles) Friederich both of Chippewa Falls and Bobette (Dennis) Hayes of Jim Falls; nine grandchildren, Stacy Klawiter, Travis Nicolai, Melissa Turner, Douglas Schindler, Brenda Schindler-Van Hoff, Lisa Braswell, Cory Friederich, Chad Hayes and Hope Dachel; and 15 great-grandchildren, Alex, Derek, Isac, Sara, Bryce, Abirlan, Jack, Brady, Cody, Sydney, Roen, Olivia, Emily, Luke and Shayna.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on June 27, 2006; one daughter, Carol J. Geissler; her parents; four brothers, Wilfred, Norman, Truman and Oliver Hebert; and five sisters, Lucille Thompson, Bernice and Angie Fanetti, Laura Prince and Irma Franz.

Private funeral services will be held. Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden, at a later date.