CORNELL — Florence E. Haroldson, 82, of Cornell, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born Nov. 29, 1936, to Victor and Hazel McMahon in Cornell and lived in Cornell all of her life. She married Rodney D. Haroldson and raised seven children. She was beloved by her family, kind to everyone she met and will be dearly missed. Throughout the years she enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, canning, sewing, making quilts, crocheting, trips to the casino and she especially enjoyed the occasions when all of her children got together.
She is survived by children, Deborah (Jerry) Kimball, David Haroldson, Michael (Paula) Haroldson, Victoria (Edward) Thon, Robin (Angela) Haroldson and Lynn (Ron Capek) Haroldson; grandchildren, Ben, Nick, Alex, Justin, Zach, Andy, Jordan, Alexis, Quentin and Bryce; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Toni) McMahon of Spokane, Wash.; sisters, Alice (Joe) Ouimet of Janesville, Wis., Colleen (Arthur) Danielson of Stanley and Cecilia (Dennis) Green of Stanley. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Virginia Ellis, Jacqueline Wood, Joanne Olynick, Sandra (Russell) Larson, Cynthia (Lewis) Yetter, John (Patrice) Potaczek, Jerry (Harriet) Potaczek, Alois (Heidi) Potaczek, Timothy (Sally) Potaczek, Douglas Potaczek and Carlene Potaczek.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, her son, Kenneth Haroldson; mother and father, Victor and Hazel McMahon; brother, Gerald McMahon; and husband, Rodney Haroldson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Big Drywood Lutheran Church, 27095 120th Ave., Cadott. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Pastor Lucy Schottelkorb will be officiating. Burial will be in the Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell. Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.